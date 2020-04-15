Portion of road closed after van crashes into power pole in Huntington

A driver in a van lost control Wednesday morning crashing into a power pole in Huntington.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 11 a.m. along 3rd Avenue.

Officers with the Huntington Police Department and a crew with Appalachian Power are on scene.

3rd Avenue is currently shut down between 3rd Street and 5th Street. Traffic is being rerouted.

Minor damage was done to the van involved in the crash, while the power pole is now significantly leaning.

AEP estimates repairing the pole will take about two hours.

Officers say the driver was injured but is refusing care.