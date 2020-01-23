'Porch Talk' celebrates Appalachian storytellers

The Appalachian region is a place for storytelling. From front porches to conversations at local establishments, everyone has a story.

That is why the Appalachian Center for the Arts, Pike County Fine Arts and Appalachian Book Co. are coming together to give those stories a stage.

Porch Talk, a five-week program that focuses on storytellers and fellowship, kicked off Thursday night at the UK Extension Office in Pikeville. During the program, storytellers convene to create their stories together and will then be given the chance to tell those stories on stage at The App.

"Just sittin' around and telling stories. And we want to raise the profile of all those stories in the region," said Executive Director Robin Irwin.

Porch Talk workshops meet every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.until February 13. The showcase will take place Tuesday, Feb. 18 at The App.