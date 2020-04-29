Popular restaurant in Pikeville closing "until further notice"

Officials with a popular restaurant in Pikeville say they are closing "until further notice" due to COVID-19.

Bank 253 announced the news on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The post reads "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we will be closing until further notice due to COVID-19. At this time, we do not have an opening date or know when we will be serving you again. We want to thank everyone for your support. This has been a trying decision, but we value the health and wellness of our patrons and employees. We have loved serving you and being a part of this community. We love you Pikeville - We will miss you."

The news came shortly after the announcement of three new cases in Pike County. Officials had warned people who had food from there on Saturday to self-monitor.