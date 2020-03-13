Popular Harlan County restaurant switches to home delivery and to-go orders over coronavirus concerns

Panda Garden Chinese Restaurant decided to close its dining room and buffet over concerns of the coronavirus.

Owner of the restaurant, Joyce Cheng, switched to only to-go orders and home delivery for the health of her customers.

"They are my friends and for me it is very hard, I have to take responsibility for them. A lot of older people today, they don't have internet, they don't have internet access so they might not know what's going on," said Cheng.

Cheng started delivering to homes last week, especially to her older customers and to those who may have immune disorders.

"I have a program running on right now, starting last week, is delivering free food to these people at home. Free delivery and free food," said Cheng.

Cheng also wanted to include doctors and nurses who may go out to restaurants to eat.

"I want to make sure they don't get sick to go out to eat so I'm delivering the food to them and no charge too," said Cheng.

Cheng making sure she takes care of those in her community.

"If you have a business and you have a customer being there to support you, is a time for you, you can't think about profit anymore you don't. Just go out there and do something you can help and plus take care of your hometown," said Cheng.

The kitchen will remain open and you can have your to-go order delivered curbside.

