Police warning people of scam involving Social Security Administration

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Police pushed an alert out Tuesday on their Facebook page, warning people to watch out for a scam involving the Social Security Administration.
In the post, the department said the scammers will call and notify you of alleged criminal activity involving your social security number.
Police say no matter what the caller says do not answer any questions, hang up and call them. The Social Security Administration will never ask you for your SSN either by phone or any other electronic means.