Police surround Philippines mall after gunshots send shoppers out

Philippine police have surrounded a shopping mall in an upscale district in Manila after gunshots rang out inside and sent shoppers rushing out in panic.

Police officials did not immediately provide details but local news reports say a former security guard has taken hostage several employees of the V-Mall in San Juan city.

Associated Press journalists saw more than a dozen SWAT commandos entering the mall, assault rifles ready. Policemen stood by outside, along with an ambulance van.

