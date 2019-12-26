Police searching for man, woman suspected in car break-in

Coal Run Village Police are investigating a car break-in.

Police said the theft happened at a home Monday night. At least two people broke into a car, stole a wallet and used the owner's credit cards.

"Those credit cards were used at several businesses here in Coal Run, as well as several businesses in Stanville, Kentucky," said Officer Anthony Iricks.

The owner of the car told police he tracked the duo's fraudulent spending with his online banking app. That information helped the department locate surveillance footage of the people who made the purchases.

"There's a lot of apps you can use for tracking your credit cards. They'll actually notify you when they're used," said Iricks. "I highly recommend those apps, because they can save you."

Officers released pictures of two people they suspect are involved in the theft - a woman with blond hair and a man with dark hair, who appears to have tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with information on the two people in the pictures is asked to contact the Coal Run Village Police Department at 606-437-0902.

Callers can remain anonymous.