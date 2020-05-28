Police searching for honey bee bandit

West Virginia State Police are searching for a person who broke into a Mingo County honey bee farm and stole an entire honey bee hive, including the estimated 40,000 bees inside it.

Beekeeper Bobby Starr said the brand new hive and bees inside it have a value around $1,000.

"I’ve got my bees locked and I’ve got a sign that’ll tell you to stay out of here because of the bees up here," Starr said. "It’s always a heartbreak when someone takes your stuff and you got so much expense in them. Bees are almost like gold now, the price of bees, so very expensive."

Starr has kept bee hives since he was a child and now has 19 hives at his Mingo County farm. He normally tends to his hives everyday, but stayed home on two days earlier this month due to bad weather. When he returned, his brand new 20th hive was gone.

"In the past eight years, bee supplies have gone up about 300 percent," Starr said. "It is just unbelievable how expensive it is for bees, and I guess that makes it tempting for people to steal them."

Starr has security cameras around his property that captured images of the thief covered in improvised protective equipment. Starr said the thief was likely still stung multiple times because the bees are not used to being handled by them.

"They could attack you," Starr said. "They will come out to defend their self. That’s their home, just like your home, you are going to defend your home if somebody gets around your home and starts disturbing things."

Starr is hoping someone might recognize the thief seen in the photographs to help get his bees and supplies back. Starr said he is lucky if he is able to break even due to the rising costs of supplies, and sees beekeeping as a great hobby.

"I will take care of them until I can’t do it anymore," Starr said.