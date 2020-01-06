Police searching for suspect in animal cruelty case; some animals find 'forever home'

The holiday season is a time of the year everyone should feel loved, but these furry friends from Breathitt County were not so fortunate.

"This was in response to an animal complaint, once he arrived Trooper Smoot located approximately 15 animals which appeared to be abandoned," said Jody Sims, Public Affairs Officer for Kentucky State Police Post 13. "Through that investigation, he was led to obtain an arrest warrant for an individual with 15 counts of cruelty to animals, 2nd degree."

This warrant is in connection to 23 assorted animals found abandoned on Christmas Day.

"The active arrest warrant is on Eddie Spicer," said Sims. Once Spicer is located he will be held in a local facility until his court date.

While the animals are in recovery, some have found foster homes. Two pot-bellied pigs found a forever home with Hazard native Kellie Roper.

"You know my dad's a horse lover so we've had horses and animals all my life. I've helped foster some puppies and stuff and then when I saw the post about the pigs I was like, 'bring em to me.'"

She has eight horses, three cats, 14 chickens and now, two potbelly pigs.

"We've enjoyed 'em," she said.

Police say within the past few years they have noticed a spike in animal abuse in the state, but they want to remind people it is a crime with consequences.

"There's been a trend over recent years, that laws have been put in place to protect animals. And many times maybe people don't realize it. Whether it's through ignorance or lack of concern but they do need to know if that if they mistreat animals on purpose that there are ramifications," said Sims.

Most of the animals found have either been adopted or are still in recovery.

