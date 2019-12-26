Police rookies get tased while singing Christmas carols in Ark.

CONWAY, Ark. (CNN) - Police rookies in Arkansas used a Taser on each other while singing songs of the holiday season.

Officers use a Taser on each other while singing Christmas carols in Conway, Ark. (Conway PD/CNN)

Video from the Conway Police Department shows officers singing "Jingle Bells" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas." Then they're hit with the stun gun as fellow officers safely lower them to the floor.

It was part of their training in order to be armed with Tasers.

Many law enforcement officers must have the weapon tested on them before they can carry it.

It's a painful practice, meant to give them insight into what the non-lethal device does to suspects.

This goes without saying: Don't try this at home.

