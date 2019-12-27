Shooting inside suburban Denver mall kills 1; suspect sought

Authorities say gunfire inside a suburban Denver mall has killed a 17-year-old boy and sent shoppers scrambling for safety.

The shooting happened inside the Town Center at Aurora on Friday afternoon.

A police spokesman says no one has been arrested but that there’s no ongoing threat at the mall.

He says police are looking for at least one shooter who opened fire inside a J.C. Penney store, killing the teenager.

The mall is in the same city where a gunman opened fire in a movie theater in 2012, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.