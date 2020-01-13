Police release names of suspects in Leslie County deputy shooting

Kentucky State Police released the names of all three suspects accused in connection to the shooting of a Leslie County deputy.

The deputy, Shane Wilson, was responding to a burglary and arson incident in the Asher community Saturday morning. The deputy noticed a truck in the area and stopped to investigate.

Police said three men were inside. When the deputy talked to them, gunfire was exchanged causing injuries to the deputy and one of the people in the truck. Both were taken to the hospital.

Troopers charged the injured passenger, 23-year-old William Mosley of Asher, with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property and giving an officer false identifying information.

Another man in the truck, 28-year-old Joseph Lawson of Booneville, was charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and possession of burglary tools.

The third man, Tyler France of Manchester, ran away from the scene. He was later caught and arrested on an existing warrant. He is currently not facing charges related to the shooting.

Lawson and France are in the Leslie County Detention Center. Mosley remains in the hospital.

Deputy Wilson was welcomed home with a police escort Sunday afternoon.