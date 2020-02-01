Police need your help to identify man who robbed a Hazard Subway

Officials from the Hazard Police Department need your help to identify a robbery suspect.

Police said around 11:45 Saturday morning, a man robbed the Subway at Village Lane.

Officials said they believe the man had a weapon in his hoodie and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a blue and gray American Eagle hoodie with camouflage pants.

If you or someone you know can identify the person in the picture, you are asked to contact Jake Eversole with the Hazard Police Department. His phone number is (606)436-2222.

