Police need help identifying truck to find stolen purse, wristlet

College student Samantha Jordan says someone smashed through her car window last Tuesday. The thieves took her purse and wristlet outside the Workout Anytime gym in Corbin.

Jordan has been going to that gym three or four days a week since last fall and has never seen anything like this.

"My boyfriend had dropped me off at my car and I had put my bag and backpack in the back of the car. And I went in. And I came back out and saw my window busted out," said Jordan.

Inside the purse and wristlet were her driver's license, social security card, money, Apple Watch, Apple charger and even school books, among several other items. Jordan estimates the total to be at least $1,000.

"Going forward, it's just a fear of somebody watching me all the time. Like, they have my license, so they know where I live. And they have my planner now so they know where I'm at, at all times," said Jordan.

She is thankful the gym had video surveillance and is helping her any way it can to try and find who broke into her car that night.

Police believe the truck is either a newer model gray Ford or Chevy. The video surveillance did not show any plates.

There are no suspects yet in the case.

If you have any leads, you are asked to call the Corbin Police Department at (606) 528-1122.