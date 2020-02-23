Man accused of breaking into home, stealing underwear

Officials from Lexington Police said a man was arrested after he broke into a house and stole underwear.

Sister station WKYT reports that according to an arrest citation, the victim's brother said that Nathaniel Wylie was caught on video entering their home.

The citation also said that surveillance video showed Wylie going through a hamper before putting a pair of underwear in his pocket and leaving.

Police said that a pair of underwear was found in a bin outside where Wylie lived.

Wylie then told detectives that he, "had a couple drinks and decided, on a whim to break into her home."

Wylie is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.