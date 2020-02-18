Police looking for missing mother of 3

Family and friends of a missing mother of three in Scott County want her to come home.

Sheena Baxter // WKYT

Sister station WKYT reports Sheena Baxter was last seen Friday outside her sister's home.

She was waiting for her boyfriend to pick her up around 7:30 p.m. when she disappeared. Baxter's boyfriend called the family wondering where she was.

"I want more help. I know we need more help because we don't even have no clues," said sister Christa Crumley.

Crumley said she found Baxter's bag on the ground outside. When she tried to call her, no one answered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff's Office.