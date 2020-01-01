Police investigating crash that killed Kentucky K9

Law enforcement communities are mourning the loss of a Central Kentucky K9.

Nikki, a dog in the Boyle County Sheriff's Office, was killed in a crash Tuesday in Danville. A pickup truck hit Deputy Casey McCoy's cruiser while he was turning in an intersection.

Nikki was taken to a nearby animal hospital, where she later died.

McCoy and the two people in the pickup truck were treated and released.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

"We have a close relationship with them. Their agency is a block away. We want to do the best investigation for them, the K9 and his family. Our hearts go out to him," Danville Police Sgt. Brandon Record said.

Police said McCoy was on duty at the time of the crash. Nikki had helped solved hundreds of drug cases.