Police investigating after attempted ATM theft in Louisville

Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an attempted theft of an ATM machine from a bank drive-thru early Saturday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers were called around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to the Chase Bank on Holiday Manor Center on reports of an ATM machine being stolen off the side of the building.

Preliminary reports said that a Ford F-350 had a tow line tightened to the machine and dragged it out of the bank’s drive-thru before driving off.

The stolen ATM machine has been recovered by police.

LMPD has not made any arrests at the moment, and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).