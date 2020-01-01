Police in full-force, emphasis on impaired driving

The London Police Department spent their New Year's holiday in full force being vigilant of drunk driving.

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for officers to charge someone with impaired driving after New Year's Eve celebrations the next morning.

"Because they have that alcohol in their system it affects their judgment and they feel like they can drive," said Cody Faulconer, London Police Department.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said over the last five years, an average of 300 people die in drunk-driving related crashes each year around the holiday period between Christmas and New Year's.

Officers said there are some tale-tale signs that someone is impaired when behind the wheel. Signs that both officers and drivers need to be aware of during the holidays.

"People weaving, dim headlights, maybe breaking when they pass another car and don't need to. A lot of your more careless maneuvers like failing to turn signal, things of that nature," said Faulconer.

If you suspect someone of drinking and driving police ask that you call 911.