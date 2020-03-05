Police chase stolen vehicle from Tennessee to Pineville, Kentucky

Several police agencies worked together to stop the driver of a stolen car in Bell County Wednesday night.

Tennessee authorities were chasing a possible kidnapping suspect in a stolen vehicle. The chase started in Claiborne County, Tennessee and was headed towards Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Middlesboro Police officers joined the chase on US 25E heading northbound. They said at one point the driver swerved his vehicle towards officers.

The chase continued into Pineville, where Kentucky State Police troopers joined the chase. The suspect veered into the opposite lanes against oncoming traffic. Middlesboro Police officers said they had to pin the vehicle against a guardrail to end the chase.

The driver, Christopher Powell of New Tazewell, Tennessee, then jumped out of the car and fell down a steep embankment, police said. Officers fought with Powell until they could restrain him. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, then taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Police said no one else was in the car during the chase.

Powell was charged with DUI, five counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and various traffic violations.