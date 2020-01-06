Police catch robbery in progress at new Prestonsburg business

A new business in Prestonsburg was the target of a break-in Sunday morning when the alarm brought officers to discover a man attempting to burglarize Hideaway Bar and Grill.

Officers said Christopher Hayden, 30, of Campbellsville, was spotted pushing his way inside of the establishment.

According to the arrest citation, Hayden was "pushing a hand cart with a large metal box on it." Officers said they found Hayden inside of the building, on the phone. Hayden was then asked to step outside.

When he finally complied, Hayden told police he had permission to be in the building. But officers said that was discredited by the store owner.

"Those road units, with their prompt response time, catching this guy in the act, is what saved this business owner," said detective Ross Shurtleff. "And this is a new business in Prestonsburg, too. Just opened a couple of weeks ago."

Officers were able to return the items Hayden attempted to take and he was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center, held on a $1,000 bond.