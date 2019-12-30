Police: Woman uses dog's urine in attempt to pass drug test

Pineville officers say a woman who went to her regular probation visit was arrested after her drug screen.

On Monday officers asked for a drug screen from Julie Miller as part of her probation supervision.

Officers say Miller snuck in a sample of urine that was not hers. She later admitted it was her dog's.

Police say Miller said she brought it in because she knew she would fail the drug test, having used meth and Suboxone.

Miller was charged with tampering with physical evidence.