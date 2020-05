Police say a woman was shot in the Wallsend community just outside of Pineville Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene just after 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's department and Pineville Police Department responded.

The 9-1-1 call reported the woman had been shot in the throat.

The suspected shooter is in custody. The victim is being flown to UK Medical Center.

We have a reporter on the scene working to get more details.