Police: Woman claims to have been tested for COVID-19 after shoplifting complaint

The Whitesburg Police Department reports that on Tuesday, March 31st they received a shoplifting complaint at the local Walmart.

After arriving, Walmart staff told officers that the woman, Lily Blackburn, told staff she was running a high temperature and had been tested for COVID-19 and was awaiting results.

Officers used every precaution and made contact from a distance, telling her to leave from the closest exit.

On Wednesday morning, Whitesburg Police obtained records via subpoena to verify the information they were given.

They learned that Blackburn had not seen the doctor in years.

That evening Chief Fields went to Blackburn's home and confronted her. After several false statements, she told the chief she had never been tested for COVID-19.

She said she had attempted to use those statements as a "get out of jail free card".

She was not arrested as there is protocol that Whitesburg Police must follow, but they did say they would seek charges for her "sickened" actions.