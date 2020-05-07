Police: W. Va. man arrested after stabbing grandmother in the head

A man has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his 80-year-old grandmother according to Sergeant Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department.

Joseph Allen Parker, 33-year-old of Campbells Creek, went to his grandmother's residence along the 300 block of Gap View Drive just before 2 a.m. Thursday. While Joseph Parker tried to force his way into the home, Rose Parker contacted emergency services. While on the phone, Joesph Parker was able to break into the home and stab Rose in the head with a knife.

After arriving at the scene, deputies found Rose Parker bleeding and transported her to the area hospital by Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority. At last check, Rose Parker was in stable condition.

Joesph Parker was found a mile away with blood on his hands and clothes walking on Gap View Drive. He has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

