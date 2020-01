Two people broke into the Horsecreek Community Fire and Rescue Station Sunday around two in the morning.

The individuals were caught on camera attempting the unlawful entry. They got inside by crawling through a hole in the wall of the building.

Officials are still searching for the two people.

If you have any information, police ask that you contact either Clay County Dispatch at (606) 598-2923 or the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (606) 598-3471.