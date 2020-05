Two men are facing assault charges after getting into a fight that involved a hammer.

Williamsburg Police say 57-year-old Donald Neal and 51-year-old Richard Fuston got into a fight Sunday at a home on Savoy Depot Road.

Officers say Fuston hit Neal with a hammer and Neal physically assaulted Fuston.

The hammer was taken as evidence. In addition to assault, Fuston is also charged with promoting contraband after police say he tried to eat the contraband at the jail.