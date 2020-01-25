Police: Two dead after shooting at O'Charley's in Bowling Green

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the city’s O’Charley’s restaurant.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, police received a call saying shots were fired in the parking lot of the restaurant.

When police arrived, they said they found 21-year-old Elijsha Taylor and 40-year-old Michael Russell, both from Bowling Green, had suffered gunshot wounds. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. Russell later died in the hospital from his injury.

Police said they believe there are prior connections or relationships between the victim and the suspect. They believe the shooting was related to a long-standing dispute between the two involved, and that this was not a random act of violence.

