Police: Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Langley area

The Martin City Police Department reports that on Tuesday a vehicle search led to the discovery of illegal drugs.

Police say the search happened in Floyd County's Langley community. During the search, police found Suboxone pills and a plastic bag with what officers believed to be crystal meth.

43-year-old Daryl W. Hunter of Topmost was arrested and charged with possession in the first and second degrees, as well as failure to produce insurance card and driving without registration plates.

A passenger, 47-year-old Ronnie Combs of Pine Top, was also arrested due to an outstanding Warrant of Arrest out of Knott County. He was charged with first-degree possession.

Both are currently in the Floyd County Jail.