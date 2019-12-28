Police: Tennessee fugitive eats meth, arrested in Whitley County

Williamsburg Police arrested a wanted man out of Tennessee Friday morning.

Police say they found Thomas Moore at the Holiday Inn Motel.

Officers said Moore ate suspected crystal meth in order to get rid of it when they entered the room. They said he also hid some in his shoe.

Police said Moore was was wanted in Scott County, Tennessee for violations involving felony drug possession and child support.

Moore was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and being a fugitive from another state.