A 13-year-old is accused of making a bomb threat in Wayne County.

Wayne County Middle School was on a soft lockdown Monday because of the threat.

The sheriff's office says a student claimed to have a bomb in their backpack.

The threat was made through an app. It was shared with several students nearby who had the same app.

Investigators were able to identify the teen who made the threat.

The 13-year-old is charged with terroristic threatening.