Police: Teacher assistant arrested for attempting to contact minor for sexual content

A teacher assistant at Bowling Green was arrested on January 23 for sending sexual pictures and communications to try and procure a minor.

The Cyber Crimes Unit within the office of the Attorney General was investigating the teacher assistant, LaVance Anderson, after he contacted an undercover detective posing as a minor.

Anderson taught at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary and he was also the head basketball coach for Bowling Green Junior High.

After Anderson learned the age of the posed minor, he continued to ask about their sexual history and requested to engage in sexual activities with them. Anderson sent sexual images of himself and requested images in return.

While being placed under arrest, he admitted to communication with the believed minor.

A bond has not been made at this time.