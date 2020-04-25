Police: Richmond man arrested in connection to murder, disappearance of wife

On Friday the Richmond Police Department arrested 39-year-old Glenn Jackson.

Police say he was arrested in connection to the murder and disappearance of his wife, 48-year-old Ella Diebolt Jackson, who police have been searching for since she was reported missing back in October 2019.

When Mrs. Jackson disappeared, she left behind her young son and all her personal property.

Since then police have continued to search for her. Police discovered that only a few days before her disappearance she met with a domestic violence advocate.

Additionally, a search of their home and vehicles led to the discovery of a "significant amount" of blood in the trunk of Mr. Jackson's vehicle which was proven to belong to his missing wife.

Police also found several recordings Mrs. Jackson made of arguments between her and her husband.

Mrs. Jackson was also said to have told several individuals that she was afraid of him, and that "If anything ever happened to her, her husband would be responsible."

Glenn Jackson is being held at the Madison County Detention Center.