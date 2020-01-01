Police: Man hit and killed by truck on New Year's Eve

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on New Year's Eve.

Police say dispatchers were notified that a car hit a person on US 27 in the Parkers Lake community of McCreary County around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

42-year-old Eric D. Wilson was walking on US 27 southbound in the lane of traffic. A 1993 Toyota pickup was also traveling southbound on US 27 and the driver was unable to see Wilson.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has not been requested at this time.