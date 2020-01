A jail employee in Perry County found himself behind bars after a drug investigation.

Investigators with the drug task force say Shannon Adams was found with a cigarette pack full of suboxone during a traffic stop around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Adams worked as a deputy jailer at Kentucky River Regional Jail, where police believe he was smuggling drugs.

Adams worked at the jail for around two months before the arrest.

He now faces a charge of trafficking in the second degree.