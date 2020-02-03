Police: One killed, two injured during ambush-style shooting in Wise, VA

One person died and two others were injured in an apparent ambush-style shooting in Wise, VA early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Wise County Sheriff's Office, shots rang out in a cemetery behind Stephens Chapel Freewill Baptist Church just after midnight.

Emergency crews were sent out after receiving a call that a woman had been shot in the back.

Once deputies arrived, they not only found the injured woman, but also a man laying on the ground.

That man, 39-year-old Christopher Stevens, was pronounced dead.

While canvassing the surrounding area, officers then found William Mills hiding in the woods with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mills told first responders that the unidentified woman drove him to the cemetery. When they arrived, someone opened the driver's side door and started shooting. He said he was able to escape the car and run away.

Later that day, investigators questioned Jarred Hash.

Police say Hash told them that he was one of four people at the cemetery that night.

According to Hash, the woman was taking Mills to Christopher Stevens so Stevens could "confront and assault" Mills.

Hash waited in the woods during that confrontation. He said he heard several gunshots before exiting the woods and heading towards the vehicle with a gun.

Hash said he started firing towards Mills, who fled into the woods while Hash chased Mills.

Mills was airlifted to a hospital where he was treated and later released into custody on unrelated charges.

The woman is now in stable condition.

Hash was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

It is not clear who fired the first shots, nor how Stevens and the woman were hit.

Police are continuing to investigate this case and will update once they know more.