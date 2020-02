Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges on February 1st.

The Corbin Police Department was conducting a traffic stop when they found oxycodone, suboxone and suspected heroin inside a car with 31-year-old Justin Helton and 29-year-old Michael Wichman.

Police also found a gun and more than $6,000 in cash inside the car.

Both Helton and Wichman are being charged with drug trafficking and not having a prescription drug in a proper container.