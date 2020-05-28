Police: Martin man arrested for drug possession

A man was arrested on Thursday due to drug charges.

43-year-old Steven Stephens of Martin was stopped by deputies conducting a traffic stop on KY-1428 at Lee's Lane near Arkansas Creek Road.

Police found a baggie containing eight grams of crystal meth, a small baggie of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Stephens was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and three counts of buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Stephens is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail.