Police: Man who shot at police in 2017 arrested Thursday during stolen vehicle search

A man who shot at two police officers in 2017 is now behind bars in Bell County, police said.

In 2017, officers were serving a search warrant in the Fourmile community of Bell County for drugs when they knocked on Buford Warren's door.

Police say Warren fired a gun at the officers, but no one was hit.

Deputies returned fire and then Warren surrendered. One officer was injured from the broken glass the gunfire scattered.

Warren was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center at that time.

Warren was later released due to a failure to indict within 60 days, per KRS law.

He was later indicted on Sept. 4, 2018, and did not appear when he was scheduled in court nearly two months later on Oct. 29.

Officials then issued an indictment warrant for Warren's arrest.

Warren had been hiding from law enforcement since then.

Then on Jan. 9, 2020 deputies were searching for a stolen Corvette on Ely Station Road in Knox County when they found Warren.

While they were searching the area, they went to a home where Warren, now 53 years old, walked out with a 9mm pistol in his back pocket.

As he was being questioned by the deputies, they said he gave false information to them several times.

Deputies say Warren had a pill bottle on him containing what is believed to be methamphetamine, Xanax and Adderall. They added that he had what they think is Gabapentin in his hoodie pocket.

As they arrested Warren, they found he had multiple indictment warrants out of Bell County. Five of those counts were for the attempted murder of a police officer. He had additional wanton endangerment and trafficking charges.

Warren is now in the Bell County Detention Center.

