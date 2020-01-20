Police: Man steals $500 in charity from Berea Walmart

Police in Berea needs your help identifying a man who stole money meant for a charity.

On January 18th around 3 a.m. at the Berea Walmart, a man stole a container of money meant for the Children's Miracle Network.

Police say he tried several times to get the container out of the store before just carrying it.

“So he picked it up and tried to put it in a cart at first," says Officer Amanda Chitwood, adding, "Realized it was way too heavy. So he ended up just walking it right out the front door.”

Police estimate there was around $500 in the container, which itself was worth about $200. If you have any information you are asked to call the Berea Police Department at (440) 234-1234.