Police: Man sought in Elkhorn vehicle theft

The Elkhorn City Police Department reports that they are looking for a man who stole a vehicle in the Sycamore market area.

They say the suspect is Patrick Lamar Hewitt, who left WestCare Rehabilitation before stealing the vehicle.

He is described as a white man with long brown hair usually kept in a ponytail and likely wearing a dark hoodie.

Police say he may be hitch hiking and asking for rides to Walmart or Bardstown. They urge caution, noting that he is known to be violent.

If you have any information or if you see this subject, you are urged to call the Elkhorn City Police Department at (606) 424-1828 or (606)794-8754 or 911 and report.