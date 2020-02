Martin City Police Chief Kenny Stidham said he tried to pull over a pickup truck on Saturday afternoon, but the car did not stop.

Officials said 37-year-old John Tackett of Harold, Ky. was driving the truck.

Chief Stidham arrested Tackett after he crashed on KY Route 2030 in the printer area. Officials said Tackett crashed into two patrol cars causing minor damage to both.

He faces multiple charges.