Sheriff: Homeowner held burglar at gunpoint until officers arrived

Wayne County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on February 3 after he reportedly trespassed and attempted to steal from a homeowner.

Deputies said Lucky Bowman tried to break into multiple homes located on Kentucky Highway 1619. One homeowner caught him and held Bowman at gunpoint until the police arrived.

When deputies arrived, they arrested Bowman and noticed he was bleeding from his hands and chest.

Deputies found Bowman's car about a quarter of a mile down the road, sticking out of a ditch while still in gear with the motor running.

Officers suspect Bowman was injured while walking through the woods.

Bowman was charged with second-degree burglary, public intoxication and failure to maintain required insurance.

