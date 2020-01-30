Police: Man fires gun in hospital parking lot while trying to steal truck

The sound of gunfire led Corbin police to an ongoing truck theft in the Baptist Health parking lot.

Someone at the hospital called police Wednesday, concerned because a man carrying a rifle was sitting in a white truck in the employee parking area. The caller said the man had already fired several rounds.

Police found Tony A. Duvall in the truck with a loaded .22 caliber rifle in the front seat. After arresting Duval and taking the gun, Duvall told them he stole the gun and bullets from a box in the back of the truck.

Officers noticed the truck's ignition was damaged with a screwdriver. Duvall admitted he had popped open the truck's door lock and was trying to steal the truck too.

Police said Duvall also admitted to firing three rounds in the parking lot.

Duvall was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking of a firearm, a vehicle and contents from a vehicle, criminal mischief and public intoxication of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.