Police: Man faces additional charges after holding a woman against her will

A Wayne County man is facing additional charges after his initial arrest on January 14.

Wayne County deputies were sent out after a domestic violence call. When they arrived at the house, they found a woman held against her will.

James Rose, the suspect in question, then proceeded to lead the deputies on a chase in a reportedly stolen car.

When the deputies caught up with him, they said Rose assaulted them.

Rose was arrested on charges of unlawful taking and assault on police officers.

Deputies continued to investigate this incident and have now added robbery, burglary, and unlawful imprisonment charges.

