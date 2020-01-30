Police: Man drops his pants in front of shoppers in Lowes parking lot

Several people in Pike County had an eventful shopping trip last week.

Pikeville Police said several people were complaining that Austin Heath Phillips was high while sitting in a vehicle in the Lowes parking lot.

Officers said Phillips had slurred speech, had pupils that would not react to light and looked very sleepy. They had to force him out of the car and as they tried to arrest him, Phillips pulled away and tried to hide something in the vehicle.

That is when Phillips reportedly dropped his pants to his ankles in the middle of the parking lot. Several shoppers were walking by at the time.

When officers finally arrested him, they found a small clear bag containing several Xanax pills and a THC vape pen.

Phillips was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and possession of drugs. He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.