Police: Man arrested on drug possession, assault charges

The Martin City Police Department reports that on Tuesday morning around 2:30 a.m. they responded to a potential domestic complaint.

Upon arrival, police learned there had been an argument between a man and a woman. Police noted that the woman had small cuts on both her lips.

Police also found two small baggies believed to contain meth and two glass pipes.

33-year-old Larry A. Cole of Salyersville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fourth-degree domestic assault.

He is being held at the Floyd County Detention Center.