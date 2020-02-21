Police: Man admits to stealing cellphones from North Laurel High School, Walmart

Deputies made an arrest in a theft case that happened at North Laurel High School.

London Police arrested Joshua Grubb Thursday in connection to several stolen cellphones and more than $200 in cash.

Police said they were stolen from a North Laurel High School locker room earlier this week.

Witnesses told officers they saw a suspicious man walking around school property, wearing a dark jacket with a hood, at the time the theft happened.

Later that same night, police were called to Walmart for reported stolen phones. A man with the same description was seen in the area. Police found five of the stolen phones that night.

After tracking Grubb down two days later, he reportedly admitted he stole the items. The rest of the phones were recovered, but they were severely damaged. Three phones were worth $1,000 each, and the other four were about $250 each.

Grubb was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, and first and third-degree criminal mischief. He is in the Laurel County Detention Center.