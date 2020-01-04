Police: German shepherd defends home after man sets multiple fires

A man is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center after being accused of starting several small fires outside of a home on Coriander Lane in Lexington.

According to an arrest citation, fire crews were called to the home on Wednesday evening. Sister station WKYT reports, when they got there, investigators said they found evidence of multiple fires that had been put out by the tenant.

Crews said it appeared that the fires were intentionally started. They also found a propane torch on the ground in the back yard. The torch was laying next to a large gap in the fence leading into an adjacent back yard.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they found a man later identified as 34-year-old Derek Martin in the adjacent back yard. After discovering Marin had multiple outstanding warrants, they arrested him.

According to officers, the fires that had been set were discovered quickly. They said this was largely in thanks to the victims’ German Shepherd. Investigators said the dog began barking when the fires started. When the tenants let the dog out, it reportedly chased the suspect into the neighbor’s back yard.

Martin is now charged with arson, along with his outstanding warrants.

