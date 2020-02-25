Police: Letcher County man leads troopers on high-speed chase

Troopers put a man behind bars after a high-speed chase in Isom.

Police said they saw Mark Bentley pull into the Isom Double Kwik on Monday while not wearing a seatbelt. When they checked his registration, they learned it expired.

Troopers followed Bentley onto Hwy. 15 and turned on their emergency lights. After making it look like he was pulling over, police said Bentley took off down Hwy. 7 South. Troopers said he was going more than 70 mph and passed several other vehicles in a double-yellow line zone.

Bentley tried to turn onto Spring Branch Road and lost control, sliding into a ditch. Troopers chased him on foot down nearby railroad tracks, where they eventually arrested him.

Bentley faces numerous traffic violations and fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle and on foot. He is in the Letcher County Detention Center.